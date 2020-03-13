WINNIPEG -- With three presumptive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the province, Manitoba health officials are asking residents to do their part to stop the spread of the virus in Manitoba.

Public Health said people who were on the Air Canada flight AC 8622 from Vancouver to Winnipeg on March 7 and 8 in rows 24 to 29 may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are being asked to self-isolate and monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days.

Two more screening centres are also being set up in Winnipeg: one will be at Mount Carmel Clinic located on 866 Main St., and the other is at Access Transcona located on 845 Regent Ave. W.

These two are in addition to the screening centres at Access Winnipeg West located at 280 Booth Dr. and Access Fort Garry located at 135 Plaza Dr.

Testing at these sites will be available Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be open weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

People who are showing cold or flu-like symptoms and have a relevant travel history should contact Health Links at 204-788-8200 or toll free at 1-888-315-9257 for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19-related health concerns.

Callers will then be given instructions on where to go for testing. By calling Health Links before visiting a clinic, Shared Health said it gives the clinic a heads up before a patient arrives.

Shared Health said it is ramping up the number of staff at the facilities, which has more than doubled, and that more staff are being trained Friday to deal with the extra calls.

Shared Health is also discouraging and restricting anyone who is feeling ill from visiting patients at the hospital or long-term care facilities.

Anyone who has travelled internationally in the past 14 days is asked not to visit any of these places. Visitors will be restricted to one per patient.

More information about monitoring and self-isolation can be found by visiting the Public Health website.