WHSFL semifinals continue with four games Thursday

Winnipeg High School Football League's semifinals continued Thursday night with four games.

Brandon's Vincent Massey Vikings beat Springfield Collegiate by a wide margin, ending the game 53 to 8.

While it was a relatively closer game between the Dryden Eagles and the Maples Marauders, the Eagles still came out ahead. The game ended 33 to 15.

The scores for the Miles Macdonell Buckeyes versus the Sturgeon Heights Huskies, and the Beaver Brae Broncos versus the Kildonan East Reivers were not immediately available as of Thursday night.

The semifinals are set to wrap up on Friday, with the first round of the finals scheduled for Nov. 9.

More details can be found on the WHSFL website.