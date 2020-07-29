WINNIPEG -- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Downtown Winnipeg, even though it’s the middle of summer.

The Fort Garry Hotel has been transformed into a winter wonderland for a movie that is currently filming in Winnipeg.

The movie is a Hallmark production called “12 Days to Love,” and the Fort Garry Hotel appears to have been renamed the Devonshire Luxury Hotel for the production.

(CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)

“We are delighted to have Hallmark movies back in the Exchange District with the filming of 12 Days to Love”. Winnipeg’s historic architecture is a natural fit for the brand’s picturesque movies for television," said said Rachel Rusen, Manitoba Film Commissioner and CEO of Manitoba Film & Music, in a statement. "Utilizing a Manitoba Director and Cinematographer supported by great local crews make great creative and financial sense.”

Christmas trees can be seen outside, alongside lights, cameras, and film crews. Face masks and shields could be seen on crew members as they worked.

(CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)

Film production has started to resume in Manitoba after the industry shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first productions getting back to work are TV movies and documentaries, which require smaller crews.

(CTV News Photo Glenn Pismenny)