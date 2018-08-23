

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





Heavy smoke from forest fires in eastern Manitoba prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to expand a special air quality statement to include much of southeastern Manitoba Thursday night.

It says most of the smoke is coming from a large, out-of-control fire burning in Atikaki Provincial Park.

According to Manitoba Sustainable Development’s website, the lightning-caused fire is burning at just under 35,000 hectares, or 350 square kilometres.

Widespread smoke could be both seen and smelled throughout Winnipeg Thursday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says increased levels of pollution in the air can cause coughing, throat irritation, headaches and shortness of breath.

Children, seniors and those with lung or cardiovascular diseases are especially at risk.

You are encouraged to limit your time outdoors, especially while doing strenuous physical activity.

You're also encouraged to turn off air conditioners, which may draw in smoke from outside.