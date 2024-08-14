WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Wildfire forces Manitoba community to evacuate

    A fire burning near Oxford House, Man., has resulted in the community evacuating. (Donelda Hart) A fire burning near Oxford House, Man., has resulted in the community evacuating. (Donelda Hart)
    Share

    A northern Manitoba community has been forced to evacuate due to the threat of a wildfire.

    According to the province's latest fire bulletin released Wednesday, a fire burning south of Oxford House had prompted an evacuation order of the community.

    The fire is located roughly 10 kilometres south of the community, and is approximately 5,747 hectares.

    The bulletin said the south wind could push the fire closer to the community.

    Harjit Sajjan, federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness, approved a request from Bunibonibee Cree Nation to help support evacuation of the community.

    "The Government Operations Centre is working with federal and provincial partners to coordinate the response to the situation in Manitoba and mobilize all necessary federal resources," Sajjan said in a statement.

    Fire departments are on hand to protect infrastructure in the community, while the Red Cross is assisting with the evacuation.

    In an email, the Canadian Red Cross said it is supporting the evacuation of Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Tataskweyak Cree Nation and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation due to the fire. The organization is providing transportation, lodging, food, hygiene kits, formula and diapers to those impacted.

    There have been 233 wildfires in Manitoba this year, with 71 currently active.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits

    With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News