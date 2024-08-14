Wildfire forces Manitoba community to evacuate

A northern Manitoba community has been forced to evacuate due to the threat of a wildfire.

According to the province's latest fire bulletin released Wednesday, a fire burning south of Oxford House had prompted an evacuation order of the community.

The fire is located roughly 10 kilometres south of the community, and is approximately 5,747 hectares.

The bulletin said the south wind could push the fire closer to the community.

Harjit Sajjan, federal Minister of Emergency Preparedness, approved a request from Bunibonibee Cree Nation to help support evacuation of the community.

"The Government Operations Centre is working with federal and provincial partners to coordinate the response to the situation in Manitoba and mobilize all necessary federal resources," Sajjan said in a statement.

Fire departments are on hand to protect infrastructure in the community, while the Red Cross is assisting with the evacuation.

In an email, the Canadian Red Cross said it is supporting the evacuation of Bunibonibee Cree Nation, Tataskweyak Cree Nation and Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation due to the fire. The organization is providing transportation, lodging, food, hygiene kits, formula and diapers to those impacted.

There have been 233 wildfires in Manitoba this year, with 71 currently active.