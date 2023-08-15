Wildfire smoke blanketing Manitoba, events being impacted by air quality

The majority of Manitoba, including Winnipeg is being impacted by wildfire smoke coming from the northern prairies and the Northwest Territories.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued an air quality statement for most of the province just after 5 p.m. saying smoke would cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.

As of Tuesday evening, the air quality index in Winnipeg was at seven.

ECCC said the situation will likely improve a little bit early Wednesday, before more smoke arrives later in the day.

"Another plume is expected to move southwards through the province tomorrow and tomorrow night on the back side of the departing low pressure system," ECCC said in the statement.

ECCC is also reminding people that wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone, even at low concentrations.

"People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke."

If people are outside and notice the smoke is impacting them, they are told to take a break somewhere that has clean, cool air.

The smoke has already led to the cancellation of one event in Winnipeg, as Assiniboia Downs said the races scheduled for Tuesday has been cancelled.

"In consideration of the welfare of the horses and riders, Assiniboia Downs has cancelled live racing for Tuesday, August 15, due to poor air quality," the organization said in a statement.

The Downs said racing is scheduled to resume on Wednesday.