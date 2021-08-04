WINNIPEG -- Another Manitoba community is being evacuated as wildfires continue to burn across the province.

On Wednesday, CTV News Winnipeg confirmed Tataskweyak Cree Nation began evacuating its community members with the highest health priorities, along with their companions, on Tuesday night. The Canadian Red Cross is helping with the evacuation by providing transportation, accommodations, meals and other supports.

The residents who are being evacuated are being bussed to Thompson, Man. From there, most of them are being flown out to Winnipeg, where they will be staying in hotels. So far, 100 people have been brought to Winnipeg, with more expected to come.

Over the last few weeks, a number of Manitoba communities have been evacuated due to wildfires, including Pauingassi First Nation, Little Grand Rapids First Nation, Berens River First Nation and the Davidson Lake cottage subdivision in Nopiming Provincial Park.

Environment Canada has issued an air quality warning for a number of parts of Manitoba, including Winnipeg, Brandon and Thompson.

The weather agency noted that forest fires are sending plumes of smoke across the province, with the most dense smoke in the vicinity and downwind of the fires.

Due to the smokiness, people could experience coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Those most at risk are children, seniors and people with cardiovascular or lung diseases.

Environment Canada encourages people to limit their outdoor activities, reduce their exposure to smoke by staying inside, and turn off furnaces and air conditioning units that bring smoke inside.