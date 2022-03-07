Will Manitoba schools still require masks once the mandate is lifted?

The mask mandate in Manitoba is coming to an end on March 15, and this includes schools and child-care facilities.

However, even though the provincial mandate is ending, the province said people can still wear masks based on individual risks and preferences.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to several school divisions to see what their plans are for when the mask mandate ends on March 15:

The Winnipeg School Division’s board of trustees will discuss and provide direction on the mask mandate at a meeting on Monday night;

The Seven Oaks School Division said it will be guided by provincial health orders. The division will recommend mask use, but students and staff will have the choice whether to wear a mask;

The Louis Riel School Division said education stakeholders have a meeting with Public Health this week, and will communicate with its community on the matter following this meeting; and

The River East Transcona School Division said it is in communication with the province regarding how its school will be affected, and will provide more information later this week;

The Pembina Trails School Division’s board is meeting this week to discuss the matter; and

The Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine said it will likely make its decision this week, and is waiting to receive the complete recommendations from the province.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the Brandon School Division and the St. James-Assiniboia School Division for their plans.

- With files from CTV’s Devon’s McKendrick and Jon Hendricks.