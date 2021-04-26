WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is advising of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the Animal Services Agency, located on Logan Avenue.

According to a news release, the possible exposure took place on April 20 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The city noted that an employee, who was working during this time, has tested positive for COVID-19. It said this worker had contact with the public, however they were following COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing a mask and staying behind a Plexiglas barrier.

The Animal Services Agency is now to closed to the public, but will still reunite lost dogs with their owners and have dogs available for adoption. Appointments must be made in advance through 311.

Winnipeggers can report animal-related service requests by contacting 311. They can also purchase or renew pet licences online, by calling 311, or by mailing a cheque with an invoice.