Winnipeg animal rescue seeing spike in abandoned domestic bunnies

WINNIPEG -

A Winnipeg animal rescue says it is seeing a spike in the number of domestic rabbits being abandoned by their owners.

Cindy Hildebrand, director of the non-profit Popcorns and Binkies Rescue Haven, which focuses on small animals, said this has become continuously more prevalent over the last few years.

Hildebrand said the spike in abandonments is because people are not getting the proper education on rabbits and think they are good starter pets that aren’t a lot of work.

“They go and get a rabbit on a whim without doing their research,” she said.

“After six months to a year, they find out they’re a lot of work, they’re not a great starter pet and then abandon them outside.”

Hildebrand said people assume that, since there are wild rabbits outside, domestic ones will also survive but, generally, they don’t.

“They last maybe a few weeks to a month,” she said. “[They get] hit by car, predators, just general injuries and stuff like that.”

She noted her rescue gets about 12 to 20 messages a week from people who have spotted stray, domestic bunnies.

Unfortunately, Hildebrand said, her rescue is beyond capacity.

“We currently care for over 40 rabbits,” she said.

“We have over 30 on a waiting list to come in, and those are just owner relinquishes.”

Hildebrand is urging people to do their research before adopting a rabbit, noting if anyone needs information they can email the rescue or go to their website.

“Our biggest thing right now is trying to educate people on how to properly care for these animals, so that we can see a reduction in the number of ones that are running loose outside,” she said.

Hildebrand said taking in a foster rabbit is a great way to see what it’s like to care for the animal without the long-term commitment.