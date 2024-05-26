Winnipeg firefighters tackle two fires overnight

Winnipeg firefighters battled two blazes Saturday night in Point Douglas and Daniel McIntyre.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to a commercial building in the first 100 block of Higgins Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

A news release said crews launched an offensive attack and used hose lines to put the fire out. The fire was declared under control about 35 minutes later.

No one was find in the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

About an hour later, at around 12:50 a.m., WFPS crews responded to another fire at a two-storey home in the 100 block of Notre Dame Avenue.

WFPS said residents evacuated the building and one person was assessed on-scene by paramedics.

The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

WFPS said initial investigations suggest the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical malfunction.