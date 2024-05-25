Part of Pembina Highway closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle

WINNIPEG
    Police have shut down part of Pembina Highway after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.

    According to a post by Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) on X, formerly known as Twitter, the collision took place in the 1300 block of Pembina Highway near McGillivray Boulevard.

    As a result, northbound Pembina between Oakenwald and Dowker avenues is closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

    Const. Claude Chancy told CTV News police received a call about a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian around 2:10 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to hospital in unstable condition, while the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene.

    The investigation is ongoing. Chancy could not confirm when the area would reopen.

    ‘There’s definitely been an increase’: Motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians on the rise

    While Chancy could not confirm the number of collisions involving pedestrians so far this year, he said these incidents have been on the rise.

    “There's definitely been more pedestrian-involved collisions with motor vehicles,” he said. “There's definitely been an increase that we've noticed.”

