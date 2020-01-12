WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Art Gallery is trying to draw in more visitors by offering free admissions on the second Sunday of every month.

“Obviously it matters when it’s free, the WAG is extremely happy to make this place more accessible,” said learning programs co-ordinator Aline Halischak. “We are so excited.”

Families do arts and crafts at the WAG to celebrate the first free Sunday (Source: CTV News/Zach Kitchen)

The WAG invited the local not-for-profit organization “Art City”, to do crafts with families to celebrate the first free Sunday.The program is sponsored by the insurance company Canada Life and will run over the next three years.

“We’re proud to give Manitobans from all walks of life the opportunity to discover the creativity, history and stories of Indigenous, Canadian and world-famous artists through Canada,” said Debbie Down, director of community relations, in a release.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.