WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg-based recovery centre just got another step closer to its $16 million fundraising goal.

On Tuesday, Payworks donated $500,000 to the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, bringing the non-profit’s fundraising efforts to $15 million; just $1 million shy of its goal.

Construction on the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, a long-term, residential treatment centre for men dealing with drug and alcohol addiction, began in January.

When it’s done, the facility will have 50 beds, a kitchen and dining areas, a smudge room and gym.

The Bruce Oake Recovery Centre was scheduled to open in fall 2021, but construction is well ahead of schedule.

“Bockstael has done a wonderful job to keep construction of this facility on track during the COVID crisis,” said Scott Oake, co-founder of the recovery centre.

“We initially forecast an opening of the fall of 2021, but now we’re thinking very much in terms of May 2021, and it may even be earlier than that.”

The facility is being built at 255 Hamilton Ave,