Winnipeg baton athlete preparing for national championship

A Winnipeg baton athlete is carrying on a family tradition.

Caitlyn De Jong is a third generation baton athlete, and is preparing to compete in the national championships this summer.

Baton is an intricate sport, which combines the athleticism of gymnastics and the rhythm of dance, all while performing tricks by tossing the baton in the air, and rolls, which sees the athlete roll the baton around their body without using their hands.

De Jong’s performance will be dedicated to one of her heroes and biggest fans, an honour she says is more important than winning a medal.

