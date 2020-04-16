WINNIPEG -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the sporting world to a halt, professional sporting leagues across North America have been suspended, postponed or canceled — but now the pandemic is having a greater impact on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In a statement to CTV News Thursday, the club announced the team has had to eliminate positions and reduce salaries due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been working hard to minimize the impacts and provide certainty to our hard working and passionate employees, yet despite our best efforts, we are having to make some adjustments to our operations,” said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, in a statement.

“To maintain current staffing levels, all staff will experience a reduction in salary in 2020, along with a restructuring of roles which resulted in four positions being eliminated.”

On April 7, the CFL announced the season would not start until at least the start of July. League officials said they were looking at various options once health officials determine it’s safe to play again.

Miller also thanked his staff for their work throughout the pandemic.

“We thank our dedicated staff for helping us share the weight of these significantly new challenges, and look forward to welcoming fans to IG Field when our public health officials say it is safe to do so,” he said.