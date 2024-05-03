Winnipeg Blue Bombers hosting Canada Day celebrations

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are set to host a Canada Day celebration with live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities.

The event will take place at Princess Auto Stadium beginning at noon.

Those in attendance will enjoy cultural performances, local bands, a makers market, face painting and more.

“We’re excited to offer a day full of free activities that cater to all ages and a stunning fireworks show, launched from the top West side of the stadium to light up the city skyline,” said Wade Miller, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club, in a news release.

The mainstage lights up at 3 p.m. with live music from Brandi Vezina, Neighbour Andy, Catie. St. Germain and Indian City. The headliner for the celebration is Sam Roberts Band with special guest Doc Walker.

The free event in partnership with Princess Auto takes place on July 1. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Harvest Manitoba.

More information can be found online.