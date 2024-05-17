WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Southern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watch

    Share

    Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a severe thunderstorm is possible on Friday.

    ECCC has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for communities in south-central Manitoba.

    All previous severe thunderstorm warnings have ended.

    ECCC added there is also a possibility of “an isolated tornado” from the storms. Nickel-sized hail is possible.

    Residents are reminded to keep an eye on the sky and go inside when a thunderstorm hits.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News