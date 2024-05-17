Southern Manitoba under severe thunderstorm watch

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) says a severe thunderstorm is possible on Friday.

ECCC has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for communities in south-central Manitoba.

All previous severe thunderstorm warnings have ended.

ECCC added there is also a possibility of “an isolated tornado” from the storms. Nickel-sized hail is possible.

Residents are reminded to keep an eye on the sky and go inside when a thunderstorm hits.