

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





A local business has a new idea to curb parcel thefts, and raise money for charities while they are at it.

Gorilla Jack Supplements, a retailer in Winnipeg’s North End, is launching a safe drop parcel program. The business is inviting residents to have their packages delivered directly to the store at 1665 Main Street. Gorilla Jack staff will sign for the parcel when it arrives and keep it safely until the owners are able to pick it up.

Gorilla Jack is asking people who use the service to donate a minimum of one dollar for every parcel. The business said they will donate the money to a local charity.

“One of the big problems in this area of town is that people’s parcels are being stolen from their front steps,” said Bernard Pacak, co-owner of Gorilla Jack Supplements. “This way we can have safe deliveries, people can pick up their parcels, and we can give back to the community a little bit.”

Pacak said each month the money raised will go to a different charity. He said the amount depends on how many people take advantage of the program, and how much they are willing to donate.

“It’s not a big deal to sign for a parcel, or collect something and hold something for a neighbour,” Pacak said. “Our biggest thing is to give back as much as we can, we’re small guys but we try our best.”

Pacak said Gorilla Jack Supplements is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.