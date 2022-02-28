Winnipeg choir to perform Ukrainian, Canadian anthems at Jets game

Winnipeg -

A local men’s choir that often acts as unofficial Ukrainian ambassadors says their upcoming performance at a Winnipeg Jets game is one of great importance.

Christopher Sklepowich, the chair of the board for Hoosli Ukrainian Male Chorus, said they have been asked to perform both the Canadian and Ukrainian national anthems at Tuesday night’s Winnipeg Jets game against the Montreal Canadiens.

“Tomorrow night will carry a lot more emotion and a lot more meaning than it ever has in the past,” Sklepowich said. “We have been talking to our members about both the emotions we expect to be feeling when we step on the ice tomorrow, as well as the importance of us doing what we do.”

Sklepowich, like many of Hoosli’s members, has extended family in Ukraine. He said he is heartbroken seeing them share videos and photos of the conflict with Russia.

Those “absolutely heart-wrenching” updates are solidifying Sklepowich’s stance on the need for Canada to support Ukraine.

“It has been a difficult number of days, watching from afar as the invasion and the war is happening,” Sklepowich says. “It has really been wonderful to see the outpouring of emotion. People we know professionally and people we know personally are saying ‘what can I do to support?”

He feels Hoosli acts like ambassadors to Ukraine for many Winnipeggers and Manitobans. He hopes Tuesday’s performance will help keep the conversation about Ukraine at the top of people’s minds.