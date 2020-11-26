WINNIPEG -- As the temperature drops, the need for the city's most vulnerable to stay warm rises. One Winnipeg company has stepped up in a big way to help those in need.

Donating used items has become more difficult because of COVID-19 and that is why the Crown Auto Group donated 500 new winter jackets to Agape Table.

Each jacket will provide warmth, comfort and something a little extra as well.

"It means a number of things. I have the ability to stay warm. It means somebody cares about me," Dave Feniuk, who is the general manager of the Agape Table.

"Coats are really important and we thought this was a small way we could contribute to the cause in this time of need," said Dhiya Dilawri, who is the VP of the Crown Auto Group.

Agape Table is expecting a very busy winter season and it expects to serve 110,000 meals in 2020.

That would be a 40 per cent increase compared to last year.