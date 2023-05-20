Winnipeg crews tackle two early morning vacant house fires

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) is investigating two vacant building fires in the North End early Saturday morning.

The first call came in just after 4:30 a.m. when WFPS crews responded to a vacant one-and-a-half storey house in the 1000 block of Selkirk Avenue.

When they arrived, fire crews saw smoke and flames coming from the house. They fought the fire from inside, declaring it under control at 5:11 a.m.

Then, just before 7:00 a.m., firefighters were called to a vacant, two-and-a-half storey house in the 400 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Crews arrived to heavy smoke coming from the house. Due to the smoke conditions, they started fighting the fire from the outside, and then moved inside once conditions improved. The fire was declared under control at 7:18 a.m.

No one was inside either house at the time of the fires, orwas injured. WFPS said the both vacant houses had already been damaged from previous fires.