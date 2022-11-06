Winnipeg fire crews tackle two Sunday blazes

Winnipeg firefighters had a busy Sunday, responding to two fires within the same hour in different parts of the city.

First, around 11:30 a.m. in Transcona, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) received reports of a fire in a commercial building in the 2500 block of Day Street.

Crews there found a minor fire inside the building and put it out quickly. Paramedics treated four people and took them to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental. No damage estimates are available.

Then, in the West End around 12:30 p.m., firefighters rushed to a vacant three-storey apartment building in the 400 block of Young Street.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the building. Crews attacked the fire from the inside and it was extinguished within half an hour.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The cause is under investigation.