Winnipeg fire displaces 44 people, 1 sent to hospital

Dozens of people are searching for a place to stay after a Centennial neighbourhood apartment building blaze.

Shortly before noon Wednesday, Winnipeg fire crews were called to the 300 block of Ross Avenue for a fire in a two-storey apartment building.

The city said the building’s sprinkler system knocked the fire down before crews arrived, however, firefighters helped evacuate some of the building’s residents.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The city said it’s helping 44 of the building’s residents find temporary accommodations due to water damage.

The city did not have a damage estimate available. The cause of the fire is under investigation.