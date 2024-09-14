Winnipeg police identify Portage Ave. crash victim

Winnipeg police have identified the pedestrian killed in a fatal crash Friday morning.

Nardia Cameria Bedward, a 40-year-old woman from Winnipeg, died after a pickup truck struck her and a bus shelter on Portage Avenue near Bedson Street.

Police said Bedward’s family has been notified.

Three other people were taken to hospital and are listed in stable condition.

Investigators said a Ford F-150 was heading east on Portage Avenue when it hit Bedward at around 7:39 a.m. Friday.

An SUV, hydro pole, and a nearby gas station were damaged during the incident, and a stretch of Portage Avenue was closed to traffic well into Friday night while police investigated.

Police are asking anyone with information or video footage from the incident to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.