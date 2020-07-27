WINNIPEG -- A firefighter was taken to hospital on Monday after suffering an injury while responding to an overnight house in the city’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood.

Crews were called to the fire at a two-storey home in the 200 block of Austin Street North around 12:45 a.m.

Once on the scene, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home and began to attack the fire from inside the structure. But conditions worsened and firefighters were forced out of the home and had to attack the flames from the exterior using aerial ladders. Firefighters also used a drone for situational awareness.

People in some nearby homes were temporarily evacuated, as firefighters made sure the fire didn’t spread to any other buildings.

Two people were assessed by paramedics, with one being taken to the hospital. One firefighter was also taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

There are no damage estimates at this time, though the house suffered serious water, smoke, and fire damage.

Fire crews are still on scene to extinguish hot spots and to make sure the area is safe.