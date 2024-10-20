Winnipeg firefighters battle two vacant building fires

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews are reminding residents to report when they see individuals entering boarded up buildings after two vacant structure fires Saturday.

Around 6:09 p.m., firefighters were called to a fire in a vacant industrial/commercial building in the 900 block of Logan Avenue.

The building was previously the site of two other fires – one in August 2023 and another in May of this year.

When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the building. Since the structure sustained damage from the previous fires, it wasn’t safe for firefighters to enter the building. They fought the blaze from outside and managed to extinguish the flames.

No one was injured and the fire is under investigation.

Later, around 6:45 p.m., WFPS was called to a fire in a vacant bungalow in the 200 block of Laura Street.

Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the home. They fought the blaze from inside and declared it under control at 7:22 p.m.

No one was found inside the building and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.