Advertisement
Winnipeg firefighters rescue and comfort deer trapped in grate
A bystander captured some photos – later shared on Twitter by the United Firefighters of Winnipeg – of a group of firefighters freeing a fawn whose leg was caught in a grate. (Source: UFFW867/ Twitter)
Share:
WINNIPEG -- A group of Winnipeg firefighters ended up rescuing and comforting a fawn that had become trapped in the St. James area.
On Tuesday, a concerned citizen called the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service about a fawn whose leg was caught in a grate behind the Safeway on Madison Street near Polo Park.
The firefighters freed the fawn, treated and bandaged its injured leg.
(Source: UFFW867/ Twitter)
A bystander captured some photos – later shared on Twitter by the United Firefighters of Winnipeg – of the firefighters comforting the small deer until animal services came to take it to a safer location.
(Source: UFFW867/ Twitter)