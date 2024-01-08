Winnipeg firefighters respond to two accidental fires on Sunday evening

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to two fires that were started accidentally on Sunday evening in the city.

The first fire began just after 4:15 p.m. at a duplex in the 400 block of Clifton Street.

When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home and quickly extinguished the fire.

Everyone inside the duplex evacuated before the arrival of the WFPS. Paramedics assessed three people, with one person being taken to the hospital.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the fire was accidental and caused by a clothing dryer malfunction.

The city notes that the risk of these type of fires can be reduced by following these tips:

Have your dryer installed and serviced by a professional;

Don’t use the dryer without a lint filter and clean the filter after each load of laundry;

Check the venting system for lint build-up and to ensure it’s not damaged;

Make sure the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is running; and

Don’t leave the dryer running when you’re not at home.

The second fire took place just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on McCreedy Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the house. Crews attacked the fire from inside the home and declared it under control just before 7:10 p.m.

Everyone got out of the house before the arrival of the WFPS. No one was hurt.

This fire was also started accidentally and caused by an electrical malfunction. There are no damage estimates at this time.