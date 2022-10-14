Winnipeg football coach charged with additional sexual offences: police

The Winnipeg Police Service has laid more charges against a Winnipeg football coach accused of sexually abusing students during the 1990s and 2000s.

Kelsey Albert Dana McKay, 52, was charged with six new offences by police after another student came to police alleging he was lured, assaulted and sexually harassed by him when he was a student at Vincent Massey Collegiate during the 2000s.

Police said the victim contacted them on Sept. 28.

McKay has been charged with two counts of child luring, along with sexual assault, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and making harassing telephone calls. He was released with Crown-related conditions.

McKay, who taught physical education and coached football at Churchill High School and Vincent Massey Collegiate for two decades, has previously been charged with 24 historic sexual assault and sexual exploitation charges. Nine adults have come forward to police, alleging historical grooming and sexual abuse when they were teenagers. They allege exploitive relationships were forged by McKay when they were teenagers and sexual offences took place at his home.

None of the charges against McKay have been proven in court.