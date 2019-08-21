

CTV News Winnipeg





Two Winnipeg football clubs are assessing the damage after someone in a vehicle tore up their newly upgraded field.

It’s believed the damage happened after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

“If you ran on that now, some kid would blow out his knee or his ankle,” said Geordie Wilson, Winnipeg Rifles’ head coach.

The St. Vital Mustangs and the Winnipeg Rifles football clubs arrived Wednesday morning to find someone had broken the chain securing their practice field and did donuts on the grass.

The field at Maple Grove Park had recently been upgraded at a cost of $20, 000.

Wilson said it’s frustrating, given the time and money people put into keeping amateur sport alive.

“There's people out there who know who did this,” he said. “I don't think there's a question. And if that was your son or your daughter, I hope you turn them in."

Wilson said he doesn’t want the culprit to go to jail—but he’d like to see them help a landscaping company fix the field and pay for the work.