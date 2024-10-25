Winnipeg high school football playoff action featured AAA and AAAA competition

AAA and AAAA playoffs got underway Thursday as Winnipeg high school football players contend for the top trophies in the city.

There were four quarterfinal games in AAA, starting with the Fort Frances Muskies taking a bite out of the Portage Trojans 38-16.

The Tec Voc Hornets stung their way to victory 30-7 against the St. Norbert Celtics.

The John Taylor Pipers tamed the Beaver Brae Broncos 19-10.

Lastly, the Dryden Eagles continued to fly high after grabbing the 15-7 win over the Churchill Bulldogs.

Switching to AAAA, there were two ANAVETS quarterfinal games—the St. Paul's Crusaders battled their way to a 35-3 win against the Springfield Sabres. Meanwhile, the Grant Park Pirates knocked down the Elmwood Giants 42-6.

In the Bramewell semi, the Kildonan East Reivers snuck by the River East Kodiaks 20-18.

In the Gustafson semi, the Miles Mac Buckeyes beat the Garden City Gophers 26-8.

Six games will wrap up the week Friday.