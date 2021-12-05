Winnipeg Jets double up Maple Leafs 6-3 in Blake Wheeler's 1,000th NHL game

Winnipeg Jets' Jansen Harkins (12) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Justin Holl (3) skate after a loose puck during the second period of NHL action in Winnipeg, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

