Featured
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck named NHL first star of the week
Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck during an NHL hockey game Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. The Winnipeg Jets became the first NHL team to acknowledge the colonial history of their arena, making a commitment in October to announce the traditional landholders of the area at each home game. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 1, 2018 2:28PM CST
NEW YORK -- Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was named NHL first star of the week Monday after posting three victories and a shutout last week.
Hellebuyck had a 1.67 goals-against average and .952 save percentage over the stretch.
Vegas Golden Knights centre William Karlsson was the second star. He had four goals and an assist over three games.
Boston Bruins forward David Backes took the third star after recording six points (3-3) in three games.