

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK -- Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was named NHL first star of the week Monday after posting three victories and a shutout last week.

Hellebuyck had a 1.67 goals-against average and .952 save percentage over the stretch.

Vegas Golden Knights centre William Karlsson was the second star. He had four goals and an assist over three games.

Boston Bruins forward David Backes took the third star after recording six points (3-3) in three games.