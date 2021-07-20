WINNIPEG -- While hockey season is still a few months away and the Winnipeg Jets have plenty to do before the new season, the Expansion and NHL Drafts to name a few, now fans at least know when their team will hit the ice again.

The Jets released their schedule for the 2021-22 NHL pre-season Tuesday.

The six-game schedule features matchups with the Ottawa Senators, Edmonton Oilers, Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames.

The pre-season will get underway at home against the Senators on Sept. 26, followed by another home date against Edmonton on Sept. 29.

The team will then hit the road for a pair of games on Oct. 2 and 3 in Edmonton and Vancouver respectively.

The pre-season will then wrap up with a home-and-home with the Flames on Oct. 6 and 8, starting in Winnipeg and ending in Calgary.

All games in Winnipeg will start at 7 p.m., while the road games in Edmonton and Vancouver start and 6 p.m., and the game in Calgary is a late start at 8 p.m.