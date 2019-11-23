WINNPEG – Grizzly the massive 150 pound Saint Bernard is nothing but love. At Saturday night’s Jets game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, he will bring that love to some fans who need it most.

Grizzly is a licensed therapy dog who works with child cancer patients in Brandon, Man. Grizzly is teaming up with the Winnipeg Jets during the Jets’ Hockey Fights Cancer game in Winnipeg Saturday night.

“He knows nothing but love. He’s so gentle and calm and friendly,” said Mark Saler, Grizzly’s owner. “There is a lot of people in need of a smile in this world, and when it comes to cancer patients, he’s able to fulfil that and give them their smile.”

For the past seven years, Saler and Grizzly have worked with cancer patients, children, and really anybody who needs a smile. Saler said as soon as he puts Grizzly’s bandanna on, he knows it’s time to work.

This is the second year Grizzly and Saler will be at the Hockey Fights Cancer event. Saler said the Winnipeg Jets will be sending about 200 cancer care patients to the game. They will be going early to meet with as many kids before the game as possible.

“I can’t express enough, the classy organization that we are all blessed with with the Winnipeg Jets. They are amazing,” Saler said.

While the duo is looking forward to the Jets game, Saler said the important thing is bringing some joy to the kids’ lives.

“We need more good in the world. We need more kindness and compassion. A dog like Grizzly is able to bring people that are in tough times a smile,” Saler said. “He is there to bring anybody smiles that needs to smile.”