Winnipeg Jets unveil logo to mark first Ukrainian Heritage Night

The Winnipeg Jets logo has undergone a makeover ahead of the launch of the hockey club's first Ukrainian Heritage Night next year.

The team's classic blue jet sits at the centre of the updated design, flanked by geometric patterns from traditional Ukrainian embroidery often found on the sleeves of shirts, called vyshyvankas, and the edges of towels, known as rushnyks.

The design also features eight-pointed stars, known as mallows, which the team said 'symbolize the joining of masculine and feminine energies and the stable order and harmony that prevail in the universe and in each person's life.'

The design also switches up the traditional red, black and white associated with Ukrainian embroidery in favour of blue and yellow to reference the Ukrainian flag.

True North said these colours also represent the sky and wheat fields – significant elements in both Manitoban and Ukrainian cultures.

The Ukrainian coat of arms sits at the center of the jet, symbolizing Ukraine's national identity, rich history, and cultural heritage.

Its integration with the Jets logo is meant to signify the importance of the Ukrainian community in Manitoba, the company said in a news release.

The logo was created by graphic designer Andrii Sobchuk. Born in Lutsk, Ukraine, he relocated with his family to Canada when the war broke out in 2022. He was hired by True North Sports and Entertainment to continue his design career.

Since then, Sobchuk said he has realized his passion for design in the sports industry, particularly for the Jets and the Manitoba Moose.

"I’m excited to be the designer of the logo for Ukrainian Heritage Night and to share the rich culture and spirit of Ukraine with our community," he said in a news release.

Ukrainian Heritage Night is scheduled for Jan. 2 when the Jets face the Anaheim Ducks.

Swag with the updated logo is also available now at all Jets Gear stores, with expanded merchandise to be released leading up to the holidays and the game.