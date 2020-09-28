WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers are showing their city pride and donning masks highlighting the city's landmarks thanks to a Winnipeg photographer.

Carla Dyck has been taking photos for a long time, but only started making wearable art like skirts and scarves five years ago.

She started putting her photos on reusable masks when the pandemic hit.

"So this was sort of a natural move in that direction," said Dyck. "I'm happy to be a part of what helps and these masks have my work on it."

The masks feature familiar scenes from around town.

"What is on these masks are the iconic scenes that you would see, especially around downtown and the Exchange District in Winnipeg," said Dyck.

The masks feature landmarks like the Esplanade Riel Footbridge, the Winnipeg sign at The Forks, and Portage Avenue.

"I think that it's sort of a happy thing in a time that's not so happy," Dyck said. "To be able to present sort of a positive part of life that continues on."

So far, Dyck's masks have been flying off shelves.

"They've been selling so well that I'm out of a few designs," she said. "People should keep checking back because I'll keep putting them out and getting them made."

Customers can choose from multiple sizes of masks and each one comes with two PM 2.5 filters to put inside.

The masks can be purchased online from her Etsy shop or in person at Preserve by Flora & Farmer starting next week.