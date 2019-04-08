

CTV Winnipeg





Take Pride Winnipeg released the results of its annual litter index Monday.

The index uses a one to four rating system, with a score of one representing no litter and four being extremely littered.

Winnipeg was divided into 12 areas, and streets in each area were rated.

The average score for Winnipeg as a whole was 2.24 in April.

The city was rated 2.17 at the same time last year.

Take Pride Winnipeg is calling on people to beautify their communities by picking up litter.

The charity will provide free garbage bags to any community group, family, business, or school that wants to join the team.

For more details on events and to register, visit www.takepride.mb.ca . Registered cleanup participants will be entered for prize draws as well.