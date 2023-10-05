Winnipeg man arrested in months-long money laundering investigation: RCMP

The Manitoba RCMP has arrested a Winnipeg man in connection with a money laundering investigation that saw proceeds of drug sales being used at casinos.

The RCMP’s Organized Crime Unit launched an investigation called ‘Project Doom’ in October 2022 after receiving information from Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries about suspicious activity at Winnipeg casinos.

Officers investigated and determined that a suspect was supplying T3s, Percocet, crack cocaine, and fentanyl to remote First Nation communities, including Red Sucker Lake, Garden Hill, Island Lake, and St. Theresa Point. Police also made connections to North Spirit Lake, Ont., and the Winnipeg area.

According to the RCMP, the proceeds of these drug sales were being used at casinos in an attempt to hide the connection to criminal activity.

On Sept. 19, the suspect, a 30-year-old man from Winnipeg, was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl, trafficking cocaine, money laundering, and possession of the proceeds of crime.

After his arrest, police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home and seized drugs and cash. In total, officers seized:

Two vehicles;

498 grams of crack cocaine;

882 counterfeit OxyContin tablets (fentanyl);

241 Percocet tablets;

26 gabapentin tablets; and

348 unknown tablets.

Mounties said they worked closely with the Winnipeg Police Service, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries, and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada during this investigation.