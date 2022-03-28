Winnipeg man facing multiple charges after holding woman at knifepoint: police

A Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly held a woman at knifepoint according to police on Saturday.

Officers were called to a business in the 500 block of Balmoral Street at around 1:15 a.m. on Mar. 26 after police received reports that a man was holding staff and customers at knifepoint.

When police arrived, investigators said the man allegedly grabbed a woman and put the knife to her throat and she was used as a human shield.

Police were able to get inside the business and used a Taser on the man and he was taken into custody.

Police have charged Robert William Moore, 37, with 10 counts of forcible confinement, 10 counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of possessing a weapon, resisting a peace officer, robbery and possessing a scheduled substance – methamphetamine.

He remains in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.