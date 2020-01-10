Winnipeg man facing several charges after being found with a gun: police
CTV News file image.
WINNIPEG -- A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a handful of charges after police allege they found a gun on him.
On Thursday around 11:48 p.m., officers from the guns and gangs unit were patrolling in the 600 block of Redwood Avenue, when they encountered a man who was known to police and started talking to him.
During the conversation, police said they noticed the man had a gun. He was then placed under arrest after a brief struggle.
Officers seized a .410 break-action shotgun.
Keith Erlin Chartrand has been charged with five counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, five counts of possessing a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.
He remains in custody.