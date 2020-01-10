WINNIPEG -- A 40-year-old Winnipeg man is facing a handful of charges after police allege they found a gun on him.

On Thursday around 11:48 p.m., officers from the guns and gangs unit were patrolling in the 600 block of Redwood Avenue, when they encountered a man who was known to police and started talking to him.

During the conversation, police said they noticed the man had a gun. He was then placed under arrest after a brief struggle.

Officers seized a .410 break-action shotgun.

Keith Erlin Chartrand has been charged with five counts of possessing a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, five counts of possessing a prohibited weapon knowing its possession is unauthorized, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

He remains in custody.