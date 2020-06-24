WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg man is facing up to a $5,000 fine after refusing to wear a mask on a flight, according to RCMP.

RCMP said the incident happened on Monday, around 11:20 p.m. at the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport. Officers were called for a report of an 'unruly passenger' on a flight travelling from Vancouver to Winnipeg.

The flight crew requested assistance from RCMP as the plane was scheduled to land, due to the passenger refusing to wear his personal protective face mask.

A 39-year-old man is facing a charge of failing to comply with instructions of the flight crew (refusing to wear a face mask). The charge carries a maximum fine of $5,000.

The charge has not been tested in court.

CTV News has reached out to the Winnipeg Airports Authority for more information.

Under a new interim order set by Transport Canada, all air travellers are required to wear a mask or face covering while on a flight.

This is not the first time an unruly passenger has been charged for refusing to wear a mask on a flight.

On June 14, a WestJet flight from Vancouver to Toronto was forced to land in Winnipeg after a 60-year-old man allegedly lit a cigarette on board and was not listening to the directions of the flight crew to wear his mask.

According to Transport Canada, this incident was the first time someone was charged with this offense.

This is a developing story. More to come.