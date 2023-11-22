Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash

A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.

Tyler Goodman was sentenced to six years in jail on a charge of impaired driving causing death, and a consecutive sentence of one year for failing to stop at the scene of a crash in connection with the death of Jordyn Reimer on May 1, 2022.

Reimer, 24, was killed after the car she was driving was hit by a car driven by Tyler in Transcona.

A statement read in court said Tyler did not stop at a stop sign and crashed into Reimer’s car at 2 a.m. Court heard that Tyler had consumed nine or 10 drinks, and was driving his vehicle at 108 km/h, while Reimer was travelling at 52 km/h.

In addition to the jail time, Tyler also received a 10-year driving ban. His jail sentence includes credit for time served.

His mother, Laurie Goodman, received a six-month conditional sentence for obstruction of justice in connection with the crash.

