    • Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash

    A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.

    Tyler Goodman was sentenced to six years in jail on a charge of impaired driving causing death, and a consecutive sentence of one year for failing to stop at the scene of a crash in connection with the death of Jordyn Reimer on May 1, 2022.

    Reimer, 24, was killed after the car she was driving was hit by a car driven by Tyler in Transcona.

    A statement read in court said Tyler did not stop at a stop sign and crashed into Reimer’s car at 2 a.m. Court heard that Tyler had consumed nine or 10 drinks, and was driving his vehicle at 108 km/h, while Reimer was travelling at 52 km/h.

    In addition to the jail time, Tyler also received a 10-year driving ban. His jail sentence includes credit for time served.

    His mother, Laurie Goodman, received a six-month conditional sentence for obstruction of justice in connection with the crash.

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come. 

    - With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock and Alexandra Holyk.

     

