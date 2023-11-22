Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
A Winnipeg man and his mother who pleaded guilty for their involvement in a fatal impaired driving crash last year learned their sentences on Wednesday.
Tyler Goodman was sentenced to six years in jail on a charge of impaired driving causing death, and a consecutive sentence of one year for failing to stop at the scene of a crash in connection with the death of Jordyn Reimer on May 1, 2022.
Reimer, 24, was killed after the car she was driving was hit by a car driven by Tyler in Transcona.
A statement read in court said Tyler did not stop at a stop sign and crashed into Reimer’s car at 2 a.m. Court heard that Tyler had consumed nine or 10 drinks, and was driving his vehicle at 108 km/h, while Reimer was travelling at 52 km/h.
In addition to the jail time, Tyler also received a 10-year driving ban. His jail sentence includes credit for time served.
His mother, Laurie Goodman, received a six-month conditional sentence for obstruction of justice in connection with the crash.
This is a breaking news story. More details to come.
- With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock and Alexandra Holyk.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Winnipeg man, mother sentenced in connection with fatal crash
-
-
-
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
BREAKING Flights in and out of Buffalo grounded following Rainbow Bridge explosion
Buffalo Niagara International Airport has shut down following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls Wednesday afternoon.
Health Canada approves nationwide removal of blood donor ban sparked by mad cow fears
Health Canada is lifting a ban on blood donations from people who lived or travelled in the United Kingdom, Ireland or France for long periods of time in the 1980s and 1990s.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
Washington asks India about alleged assassination plot against U.S.-Canadian activist
The U.S. government says it asked Indian authorities about allegations of a foiled assassination plot targeting a U.S.-Canadian citizen and it expects anyone deemed responsible to be 'held accountable.'
'It can get quite heated': This Canadian city is on the hunt for an official bird
Regina's bird population is hungry for some competition as the city is on the hunt for an official bird. Regina was one of 14 cities that Nature Canada certified as 'bird friendly' in 2022.
Regina
-
Employee at Sask. school charged with sexual offences involving male student
A Moose Jaw woman who was a teacher’s assistant at Ecole Gravelbourg School is facing multiple sexual related charges involving a teenage boy who police say was a student of the school.
-
Board of police commissioners approves $102M Regina police budget
The Regina Board of Police Commissioners has approved the Regina Police Service (RPS) budget for 2024.
-
Saskatchewan legislature makes changes to security in light of assembly disruption
Saskatchewan's head of security at the province's legislature says it's changing public access to the galleries after protesters disrupted proceedings earlier this week.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man reunites with family after they were stranded in Gaza
A Prince Albert man is overcome with joy after being reunited with his family who were stranded in Gaza, amid the Isreal-Hamas war.
-
3 people died from flu in northwest Sask. in the last month
The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) says three people have died from the flu in northwestern Saskatchewan.
-
Tom Cochrane cancels show in support of striking Sask. workers
Canadian rocker Tom Cochrane has pulled the plug on an upcoming Prince Albert, Sask. show due to an ongoing strike by city workers there.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
Edmonton bank robber evades capture for 3 weeks; police ask for help
Three weeks after a bank was robbed by a hooded and masked man in southeast Edmonton, police turned to the public Wednesday for help to catch him.
-
Police on scene of 'incident' at Red Deer apartment building
Mounties are advising the public of a heavy police presence at a Red Deer apartment building Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Toronto police, Pearson Airport step up patrols following deadly Rainbow Bridge explosion
Torontonians will notice more uniformed police officers in the city after a deadly vehicle explosion on the U.S. side of the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Jill of All Trades event introduces junior high students to a different career path
More than 150 female grade 8 and 9 students were at SAIT Wednesday to learn about a life in skilled trades.
-
Alberta lawyer calls for police transparency after teen brothers wrongfully charged in Calgary murder
An Alberta lawyer is questioning the quality of a Calgary Police Service investigation into a fatal shooting after charges were stayed against the teen brothers originally charged.
-
Ernest Manning looking for redemption at provincial football championships
What a season it’s been for the Ernest Manning High School senior boys' football team. The Griffins have been perfect and head coach Garth Melrose says the players have played a big role in that.
Montreal
-
Alouettes fans turn up in numbers for Grey Cup parade in downtown Montreal
Some dreary November weather didn't stop Montreal Alouettes fans from turning up in numbers at the Grey Cup championship parade on Wednesday.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
Quebec announces national funeral for Karl Tremblay on Nov. 28
A national funeral for Cowboys Fringants singer Karl Tremblay will be held on Nov. 28 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, the government announced on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that Canadian government officials are operating under the assumption that the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'additional measures are being contemplated and activated' at all border crossings across the country.
-
Eastern Ontario border crossings open despite Niagara closures
Eastern Ontario border crossings are still open at this time as a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is being investigated.
Atlantic
-
Halifax no longer advising homeless people tenting in Grand Parade to leave
Halifax Regional Municipality says it is no longer advising all homeless people living in tents in a downtown military parade square to leave.
-
New radiotherapy technology will help N.S. cancer doctors treat disease more precisely
Nova Scotia's leading cancer doctor says a new advanced radiotherapy cancer care system will transform patient care by improving the precision of radiotherapy treatments and reduce the number of necessary cancer treatments.
-
Obituaries behind paywall: P.E.I. premier open to sponsoring SaltWire death notices
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King says he will consider sponsoring SaltWire's obituaries page after hearing from an "alarming" number of residents concerned about the media company's decision to put its death notices behind a paywall.
Kitchener
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Two people dead in Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion: multiple reports
Multiple U.S. border crossings in Niagara Falls are closed following a vehicle explosion at Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday that reportedly left two people dead.
-
Four people rescued from burning Kitchener home
The Kitchener Department says its crews rescued four people from the second floor of a burning home early Wednesday morning.
-
Two Guelph homes set to receive provincial heritage designation
Take a look at the historic buildings here.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
Vancouver lawyer disbarred for helping clients launder money
A Vancouver lawyer who deliberately used his professional status to help clients hide the illegal proceeds of securities fraud has been disbarred.
-
'Overnight incident' under investigation in Maple Ridge: RCMP
Police tape went up in Maple Ridge Wednesday where Mounties say they are investigating an "overnight incident" and residents say they were awoken by a loud bang.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING These 13 B.C. communities will be subject to the speculation and vacancy tax
The province is expanding the speculation and vacancy tax to more municipalities in an effort to turn empty units into homes, B.C.’s finance minister announced Wednesday.
-
B.C. oceanographer says AI formula can predict dangerous rogue waves
Stories of unusually large ocean waves that seem to appear without warning have loomed large in marine folklore for centuries, killing sailors and confounding scientists who have tried to explain the phenomena known as "rogue waves." But new research co-authored by a University of Victoria oceanographer claims to have developed a machine-learning model that can predict where and when these natural phenomena are likely to occur.
-
Prince George RCMP identify victim in suspicious death investigation
Major crime detectives in northern B.C. have identified the victim in a suspicious death investigation that began Monday in Prince George.