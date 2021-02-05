WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg's mayor is calling on the president of the city's firefighters' union to address and acknowledge the existence of systemic racism, after an investigation found that racism within the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service played a role in delaying patient's transport.

It has been two days since Mayor Brian Bowman and WFPS Chief John Lane spoke publicly regarding the findings of a report outing racism within the department.

Bowman said he has now written to Alex Forrest, the president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg (UFFW), expressing concern that the union official has not publicly addressed racism.

"I have asked Mr. Forrest, as President of the UFFW, to join the City of Winnipeg in its public efforts and speak out today to acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within the UFFW and to demonstrate what measures the UFFW has taken to date to address such issues," Bowman said in a written statement released Friday afternoon.

"In our city, our community has expectations for emergency services and the level of service that is provided to each person who lives here. That level of expectation has been challenged and we need, as leaders, to be accountable and work together to fix this."

CTV News has reached out to the UFFW for comment.

Bowman will be holding a news conference to discuss this further at 2 p.m. CTV News will live-stream this event.

This is a developing story. More to come.