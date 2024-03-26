Winnipeg police arrest Calgary man for human trafficking

WARNING: The following story contains details that some people may find disturbing.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a human trafficking investigation.

The investigation began on March 21 when officers went to a short-term vacation rental in the 300 block of Hargrave Street for a well-being check. Police note they received information from Quebec police that there may be a victim of human trafficking at this location.

Once at the scene, police found an 18-year-old female victim and a 24-year-old male suspect. The suspect was arrested.

The Winnipeg police’s counter-exploitation unit took over the investigation and determined that the suspect and victim met at a bar in Montreal in January. Police said the suspect then manipulated the woman into believing they were in a romantic relationship.

Officers said that the suspect took the victim to four cities in Ontario, working westward and ending in Winnipeg. Police allege that the woman was not able to leave the hotel rooms or vacation rentals in any of the cities as the suspect took away her ID and cellphone, adding that he also physically assaulted her to prevent her from leaving.

Investigators said the suspect forced the victim to work for him as an escort. Police allege he posted a social media advertisement of the victim offering sexual services, and arranged meetings between the victim and clients where he collected money.

On March 21, the victim was able to contact a friend in Quebec who went to police for help.

A 24-year-old Calgary man was charged with several offences, including trafficking in person, forcible confinement and assault. He was taken into custody.

The victim was provided short-term support while with Winnipeg police. With the help of the Quebec Police Service and community partners in Winnipeg, she was brought back home to Quebec.