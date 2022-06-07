Winnipeg police arrest man seen brandishing gun on street

Winnipeg police officers arrested a 44-year-old man who they allege was seen brandishing a rifle on the street.

Around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to the 100 block of Notre Dame Street for the report of a man with a gun.

Officers went to the area and determined the suspect went back into his home after brandishing a rifle outside.

Winnipeg police told the man to get out of his home and arrested him without incident.

Officers seized a bolt-action rifle, two 12-gauge shotguns, and various ammunition from his home.

The suspect is facing several charges including careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The man remains in custody as of Tuesday afternoon.