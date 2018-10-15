

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a 70-year-old man in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor while working as an ordained priest in the 1980s.

The victim told police about a series of alleged sexual assaults between 1982 and 1988 that took place while he was a resident student at the St. Boniface Minor Seminary. The victim is now a grown man but was a youth at the time of the reported offences.

The Winnipeg police’s child abuse unit began to investigate this past spring.

On Oct. 3 a 70-year-old man, who at the time of the allegations was working as an ordained priest and held various positions within the Archdiocese of St. Boniface, was arrested.

Roland Lanoie has been charged with indecent assault and four counts of sexual assault.

He has been released from custody.