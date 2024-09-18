Winnipeg police arrest suspect in 2022 homicide of senior

The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in the July 2022 homicide of a 74-year-old man.

According to police, a suspect was arrested on Sept. 13, 2024 in the July 29, 2022 death of James Monaghan.

Shara Shelby Lynn Harper, a 27-year-old Winnipeg woman, has been charged with second-degree murder. She is in custody.

This charge comes more than two years after police said they responded to a home in the 700 block of Sherburn Street for the report of a deceased man.

When officers got to the scene, they found the man’s body.

The charges against Harper have not been proven in court.