    • Winnipeg police arrest suspect in 2022 homicide of senior

    A forensic truck on scene of the homicide in the 700 block of Sherburn Street on July 29, 2022 in Winnipeg. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg) A forensic truck on scene of the homicide in the 700 block of Sherburn Street on July 29, 2022 in Winnipeg. (Source: Daniel Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)
    The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest in the July 2022 homicide of a 74-year-old man.

    According to police, a suspect was arrested on Sept. 13, 2024 in the July 29, 2022 death of James Monaghan.

    Shara Shelby Lynn Harper, a 27-year-old Winnipeg woman, has been charged with second-degree murder. She is in custody.

    This charge comes more than two years after police said they responded to a home in the 700 block of Sherburn Street for the report of a deceased man.

    When officers got to the scene, they found the man’s body.

    The charges against Harper have not been proven in court.

