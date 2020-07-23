WINNIPEG -- Multiple Winnipeg police officers and a forensics unit were on scene at a Tim Hortons on Lagimodiére.

On Thursday evening, a heavy police presence was seen in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons and Petro-Canada gas station on Lagimodiére and Fermor Avenue.

Police tape blocked off large sections of the parking lot, including a section of gas pumps at the Petro-Canada station.

Forensic officers were on the scene Thursday evening taking photos of the area.

As of Friday morning, the Tim Hortons and gas station remain blocked off by police tape.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more information.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV's Mason DePatie and Tara Lopez.